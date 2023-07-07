Health benefits of honey that make it perfect for daily consumption

NEW DELHI: Honey has been used for its nutritional value since ancient times. Taking one spoonful of honey each day can improve your health in a variety of ways. Not only this, honey can also be useful in many clinical conditions. Carbohydrates in the form of fructose and glucose are the primary nutrients in honey. Small levels of essential vitamins, proteins, minerals, and enzymes are also present. So, consuming honey can be useful in many ways. Here we take a look at some of the health benefits of honey. Disclaimer: Consult your physician before consuming it if you are under medication or suffering from any ailment.

Blood sugar management

Honey has the same blood sugar-raising effects as other forms of sugar, but its antioxidant content may help prevent metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Although honey may be marginally healthier for diabetics than refined sugar, it should still be used sparingly. It's also crucial to be aware that some manufacturers diluted honey with simple syrup. So, be careful while purchasing it.

Useful for skin

The main advantage of honey for the skin is that it moisturises and nourishes the skin, which results in a very positive outcome. Honey is very easy to apply to the skin and is best used on the face, especially if you have dry skin problems. In fact, many people use honey masks for skin tone correction.

Helps in healing wounds

Apart from other uses, honey is also known to be helpful in wound treatment. It is helpful in the treatment of wounds, cuts, partial burns, and different skin problems. It helps in activating the immune response that fights infection. White blood cells, which aid in the battle against sickness and infection, are stimulated to start tissue repair as part of an immune response that fights infection

Remedy for cough and cold

A reliable natural cough treatment is honey. When compared to other natural remedies for dry and wet coughs, honey is believed to be a better option. Cough and cold conditions can be treated by consuming tea or warm lemon water with honey. Honey has several advantages, especially for children, who can benefit from its ability to stop nighttime coughing problems and helps in getting proper sleep.

Food digestion

The digestion and absorption of nutrients like carbohydrates are accelerated by the enzymes included in honey. Pre-digested simple sugar can be found in honey. It doesn't need to be processed like refined sugar and may be absorbed into circulation. As a result, honey is a more useful source for energy.