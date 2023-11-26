Health benefits of Fenugreek seed water

NEW DELHI: Fenugreek seeds, or methi dana have a number of health benefits. Methi dana not only improves the flavour of your food, but it also treats a number of common ailments. Furthermore, fenugreek seeds can be consumed not only in food but also in water. Here we take a look at health benefits of consuming Fenugreek water:

Good for skin

Fenugreek water can benefit your skin by aiding digestion. Methi seeds have been discovered to contain vitamin K and vitamin C, both of which help to remove skin flaws such as acne and dark under-eye circles.

Helps in managing diabetes

Fenugreek water is an excellent technique to control blood sugar levels. It may also help with insulin resistance management by improving insulin sensitivity and response.

Elimination of toxins

Fenugreek water aids in the removal of toxins from the body and encourages regular bowel movements. It also aids in the treatment of digestive disorders including constipation and indigestion.

Improves digestion

Fenugreek water has antibacterial abilities. Its regular ingestion may aid in improving digestive system function and alleviate symptoms of gastritis and bloating. It's preferable to consume it during the cooler months.

Lowers cholesterol

Fenugreek water improves the body by lowering total cholesterol, LDL (bad cholesterol), and triglyceride levels while raising healthy HDL cholesterol levels. This is because these seeds contain steroidal saponins, which inhibit cholesterol absorption in the intestines.