Gleneagles doctors do innovative surgery on boy with arteriovenous malformation in brain

CHENNAI: An innovative surgical treatment was performed on a 13-year-old boy from Tiruchy who had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) measuring 4.5x 4.2 cms in his brain and was at risk of significant neurological impairment.

Doctors undertook investigations, including EEG, MRI with angiogram, and Digital Subtraction Angiography, to assess the AVM's complexity and the surrounding brain structures. The team of doctors at Gleneagles Hospital, led by Dr Dinesh Nayak, director of Neurology and Dr Nigel Symss, head of the department and Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at the hospital performed the left-side craniotomy and micro neurosurgical excision procedure, which lasted for eight hours.

The surgery was performed using a microscope, navigation and Intraoperative neuromonitoring. After the surgery, the child was shifted to the cath lab where another angiogram was done to confirm the total excision of the AVM. The patient was closely monitored in the neuro ICU for 48 hours post the surgery and he showed excellent recovery with the ability to speak and move his limbs. He is recovering well.