Gallbladder ailmentspose serious problems

CHENNAI: The primary job of the gallbladder is a storehouse and the bile produced by the liver and transport it via the common bile duct to the duodenum during meals that bile aids in the breakdown and digestion of the fat we ingest.

The gallbladder discharges bile into the small intestine when a meal contains fatty foods, where it is combined with partially digested food to break down lipids. The most frequent cause of blockage is stone formation, which can happen because of changes in phospholipid, cholesterol, and bile concentrations.

Abdominal pain is a primary symptom of gallbladder problems. The bile becomes hardened or forms gallstones, which obstructs the flow and causes discomfort that can range from moderate to severe just below the ribcage. At first, this pain may last anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, but later, it may worsen and cause constant pain.

There can be reduced appetite, fatigue, loss of weight, dark urine, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), variations in temperature, itching, sweating at night and light-coloured or pale stools.

Although the exact cause of gallstone formation is often unknown, several factors can raise risk of gall stone disease including obesity, advanced age, oral contraceptives, high cholesterol, diabetes, bacterial infections, and a family history of gallstones.

A general physician or your family doctor will diagnose a gallbladder disease by evaluating the symptoms and doing a physical examination to gauge the problem and its severity.

If your doctor determines that you have gallstones blocking your common bile duct, they will recommend ERCP, and stenting followed by laparoscopic removal of gall bladder as treatment. If the stones are in the gallbladder, surgery may be required. The treatment is to remove the gallbladder. The gold standard is laparoscopic removal of gall bladder.