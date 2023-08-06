Friendship Day 2023: Fun things to do with your besties

NEW DELHI: Today take out just 10 minutes from your busy schedule to wish and appreciate the friendship you have been carrying along with you for years. Friendship is the most treasured bond and is the relationship that we make by our choice. Friend is not just a word, it’s an emotion, a connection. They know us all in and out. So, if you are planning to celebrate this special day and are confused what to do, then fret not, we got you covered.

Take a look at fun and interesting things to do with your besties.

Go on a dinner date Enjoy the evening with all of your friends while indulging in delicious food while seated together chitchatting and creating memories. Isn’t sound like It sounds like an amazing idea?

Take a road trip It’s weekend today! Search for some exciting offbeat things to do in your town and nearby places. It can include trying interesting cafes or visiting historic sites.

Visit a spa Not only pamper yourself but get your bestie along. Start the day with a manicure/pedicure, a good massage. You just relax as both deserve it.

Go for Shopping Retail therapy is a must. Isn’t it? Head to the mall, local markets, or shopping centre shop for each other. Buy matching outfits. Make this day more special.

Game night How enjoyable playing games as a kid used to be! Actually, it's still enjoyable today for that you just need your buddies with you. Take out those board games you have laying around your home, such as Ludo, Carom, etc. If not these, you can play charades and antakshiri, which, as we can all agree, are always in trend.