NEW DELHI: Metabolism is crucial for maintaining a healthy body weight. Several factors influence the speed at which your body burns calories and transforms them into energy. Take a look at the food that will help you boost your metabolism.

Eggs Protein-rich diets have been scientifically demonstrated to boost metabolism. Eggs contain vitamin B2, which aids digestion and improves stamina and workout efficiency.





Chillies Scientists have discovered that chillies promote thermogenesis, which generates heat in the body to melt fat and enhance energy levels.





Cinnamon Cinnamon is not only a flavour enhancer for your meal, but it is also an excellent remedy for weight loss and increasing metabolic rate. It also helps to regulate blood sugar levels and increases insulin activity.





Ghee Ghee prepared from raw cow's milk has been shown to improve metabolism. Conjugated linolenic acid in the fat can help you lose stubborn fat.





Citrus Fruits Citrus fruits, such as lemon, kiwi, grapefruit, and pineapple, are beneficial to your metabolism. They are high in vitamin C, natural antioxidants, and immune boosters.







