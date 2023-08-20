Five easy ways to prevent dehydration

CHENNAI: Dehydration occurs when our body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance in the body’s electrolytes and reduce ability to function properly. Recognising the signs of dehydration is crucial, as it’s essential to address it promptly to maintain overall health. Here are a few tips to prevent dehydration and stay hydrated.

Drinking adequate amount of water throughout the day will help in hydration.

Eat water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and lettuce. Incorporate foods rich in healthy fats like avocados and nuts, which support skin hydration.

Apply sunscreen daily to shield your skin from UV radiation, which can contribute to skin dehydration. Wear clothes that fully protect you and seek shade when the sun is strongest.

Both caffeine and alcohol can have a diuretic effect, contributing to dehydration. Balance their consumption with increased water intake.

Hot water and aggressive cleansers can strip the skin of natural oils, leading to dehydration. Use mild, hydrating cleansers and go for lukewarm.