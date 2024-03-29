First-ever glaucoma patient summit

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is organising Glaucoma Patient Summit in Chennai on March 29, 2024. To be addressed by some of the leading ophthalmologists and glaucoma spe- cialists in India, the event is expected to attract the participation of hundreds of patients from across the country. The hospital is also establishing video conferencing facilities at its centres nationwide to facilitate live telecast and remote participation of patients.

For all in-person participants, basic glaucoma eye checkup will be conducted free of cost. The tests will include: NCT and Fundus picture screening. The summit will also have interactive sessions for the participants to ask questions and get expert opinions. The participation fee is Rs 99 per person. The participants who upload their pre- scription during registration will receive a waiver of the registration charge upon successful verification. Free consulta- tions will be available for registered participants for one week.