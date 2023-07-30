Experts clear myths surrounding pimples

CHENNAI: Do you know that everything you might claim to know about pimples could actually be just a rumour or a farrago of misconceptions? A team of experts debunks the myths of acne that have been doing the rounds both online and offline.

Myth 1: It is okay to pop pimples when they are ready

No, it is so not okay. While you may be tempted to squeeze out the gunk or puss, please refrain from doing so, unless you want to end up with stubborn acne scars on your face.

Myth 2: Pimples occur only in teenage years

All thanks to puberty, pimples are a common skin phenomenon that plagues our adolescent teenage years. Adults get acne too. Hormone fluctuations, increased stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, binge eating (basically all unhealthy lifestyle habits), medication side effects (and sometimes even undiagnosed medical problems), family history, genetics, skin care products, hair care products, and even environmental factors contribute to adult acne.

Myth 3: Pimples can vanish with overnight treatments

We are absolute advocates of using acne patches to get rid of pesky pimples in less than a hot minute. However, it would be foolish to think that your acne will just magically disappear with these treatments. While pimple patches or acne removal solutions can significantly reduce the visibility of pimples, it may take four to six weeks for them to completely disappear.

Myth 4: You can only get pimples on your face

Body acne is a plight faced universally by all genders and usually appears on your shoulders, buttocks, back, and even chest. Compared to facial acne, bacne is more difficult to deal with, courtesy of a thicker layer of skin on our body that shows resistance to skincare products. Since hygiene habits play an important role in preventing back or body acne, make sure you shower regularly and follow a thorough body care routine for your skin.

Myth 5: Pimples only appear if you are eating wrong

Typical acne myths usually point fingers at food habits and give carbs a bad rep. Blame the pizza, the chocolate, and the fries all you can but food that is high in calories isn’t always the only evil behind acne on your skin. Sugar and salt go hand in hand for good skin but bad eating habits are just one of the many reasons behind pimples. Poor hygiene, using comedogenic makeup and not enough skincare can be some of the reasons.