Expert talk: Ways to control and overcome halitosis

CHENNAI: Bad breath, also known as halitosis, is a common condition characterised by unpleasant odours emanating from the mouth. It often stems from poor oral hygiene, but various factors such as gum disease, dietary choices, and underlying health issues can contribute.

Factors leading to bad breath

Poor oral hygiene: Accumulation of sulphur bacteria on the tongue.

Gum disease: Inflammation of the gums can contribute.

Dry mouth: Insufficient saliva to cleanse mouth.

Dietary choices: Strong-smelling foods or low-carb diets.

Tobacco use: Smoking or chewing tobacco can cause bad breath.

Med conditions: Diseases, like respiratory infections or diabetes.

Sinus or throat infections: Infections can produce foul odors.

Dentures or braces: Improperly cleaned dental appliances.

Dehydration: Insufficient water intake leads to dry mouth.

Medications: Some drugs can cause dry mouth or alter breath.

Digestive issues: Conditions affecting the digestive system.

One can overcome halitosis by properly maintaining good oral hygiene by regular brushing, flossing, and tongue cleaning. Drink plenty of water to prevent dry mouth. Quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Consume a balanced diet and avoid strong-smelling foods. Treat underlying conditions by consulting a healthcare professional for systemic issues.

Chew sugar-free gums which stimulate saliva production aiding in rinsing way of sulphur bacteria and food deposits.

Use natural breath fresheners like fennel seeds, coriander leaves, mint leaves, apples, celery, and citrus fruits. Clean dentures, braces, and retainers properly. Schedule regular cleanings with a dentist. Addressing the root causes, maintaining good oral hygiene practices are essential steps for oral health.