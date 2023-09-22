Expert talk - Understanding the PCOS diagnostic tests and results

CHENNAI: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder affecting individuals with ovaries, often causing irregular periods, acne, and fertility issues. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective management. To shed light on this topic, we’ll explore the diagnostic tests and what the results mean in simple terms.

Common PCOS diagnostic tests

The doctors start by discussing an individual’s medical history and asking about any PCOS-related symptoms they may have. These symptoms often include irregular periods, acne, excess hair growth, and weight gain.

A physical examination can help identify visible signs of PCOS, such as acne, excess hair growth (hirsutism), and skin discoloration.

Blood tests measure hormone levels and elevated levels of Luteinizing Hormone and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone can indicate hormonal imbalances common in PCOS.

High levels of testosterone hormone can contribute to PCOS symptoms like excess hair growth and acne, while PCOS can affect Estrogen and Progesterone, leading to irregular periods. Insulin resistance is common in PCOS, leading to increased insulin levels and potentially raising blood sugar levels. A transvaginal ultrasound may be performed to visualise your ovaries. In PCOS, the ovaries might appear enlarged and contain multiple small cysts.

Diagnosing PCOS

A PCOS diagnosis is typically made if you have irregular periods or an absence of periods or clinical or biochemical signs of hyperandrogenism, which is elevated testosterone levels or hirsutism and polycystic ovaries visualised on ultrasound.

It’s important to note that PCOS symptoms and diagnostic criteria can vary among individuals. Some may experience only a few symptoms, while others may have multiple.

Early diagnosis of PCOS is essential as it allows for the early initiation of management strategies to alleviate symptoms and prevent complications.

For those planning to start a family, early diagnosis can help address fertility issues promptly.

Identifying insulin resistance early can lead to interventions that reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease and improve the quality of life.