Expert talk: Nourishing your bones — guide to managing arthritis

CHENNAI: Arthritis and osteoporosis affect the musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, joints, and muscles. While arthritis primarily affects the joints, leading to inflammation and pain, osteoporosis primarily affects the bones, making them weak and brittle.

Osteoporosis, often referred to as the “silent disease,” is a common condition that affects bone health, particularly among seniors. It’s a condition characterized by weakening bones, which become fragile and more prone to fractures.

Nutrition plays a critical role in managing and preventing osteoporosis among seniors. Osteoporosis occurs when the density and quality of bone are reduced. This leads to porous and brittle bones that are vulnerable to fractures, even from minor falls or bumps. While it’s a condition that primarily affects older adults, it’s essential to recognize that osteoporosis can be managed and prevented with the right lifestyle choices, including proper nutrition.

Calcium is the building block of bones, and it’s crucial to include an adequate amount in your diet. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are excellent sources of calcium. For those with lactose intolerance or other dietary restrictions, fortified non-dairy alternatives such as almond milk and leafy green vegetables like broccoli and kale can provide calcium.

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption in the body. Exposure to sunlight and dietary sources like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), egg yolks, and fortified cereals can help maintain optimal vitamin D levels.

Protein is essential for bone health as it provides the building blocks necessary for bone formation. Incorporate lean protein sources like poultry, fish, beans, and legumes into your diet.

Magnesium is another mineral crucial for bone health. Foods rich in magnesium include nuts, seeds, whole grains, and green leafy vegetables. Vitamin K plays a role in bone metabolism and can be found in foods like spinach, kale, and Brussels sprouts. Excessive salt and caffeine intake can lead to calcium loss from bones. Moderation is key.