Exercise during evening most beneficial for lowering blood sugar levels: Study

NEW DELHI: Finding it hard to lower your blood sugar levels? Doing exercises in the evening hours may help, according to a study on Monday.

The study published in the journal Obesity showed that moderate to vigorous physical activity in the evening for sedentary adults with overweight and obesity is most beneficial in lowering daily blood sugar levels.

“Our results highlight the importance of the field of precision exercise prescription,” said Jonatan R. Ruiz, Professor of physical activity and health, at the Department of Physical and Sports Education, University of Granada in Spain.

“In clinical practice, certified sports and medical personnel should consider the optimal timing of the day to enhance the effectiveness of the exercise and physical activity programs they prescribe,” he added.

The team studied a total of 186 adults who exercised between 6 a.m. and noon, noon to 6 p.m., or 6 p.m. to midnight over 14 days. The participants had a body mass index of 32.9 kg/m2 with overweight or obesity with an average age of 46 years.

The results showed that accumulating greater than 50 per cent of moderate to vigorous physical activity in the evening was associated with lowering day, night, and overall blood glucose levels compared with being inactive.

The association was found to be stronger in participants with impaired glucose regulation and was similar in both men and women.

A previous study, published in the journal Diabetes Care, and based on data from 30,000 people who were followed over almost 8 years also showed that exercise during the evening may offer more health benefits against obesity.

Aerobic moderate to vigorous physical activity between 6 pm and midnight reduced the risk of premature death and death from cardiovascular disease, the study showed.