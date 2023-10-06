Everything to know about laboratory malaria tests

CHENNAI: Malaria, a mosquito-borne infectious disease, continues to pose a significant global health burden. laboratory tests play a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring malaria infections.

Laboratory testing for malaria serves two main purposes of diagnosis and monitoring. An accurate diagnosis is essential to initiate timely treatment, preventing complications and reducing transmission. Monitoring tests help assess the effectiveness of treatment, detect drug resistance, and ensure complete recovery.

Dr Preeti Kabra, Chief of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics explains the types of laboratory malaria tests. Microscopic Examination involves staining a blood smear and examining it under a microscope. Trained Pathologists and technicians look for the presence of Plasmodium parasites in red blood cells. Rapid Diagnostic Tests are point-of-care tests that provide quick and accurate results without the need for specialized laboratory equipment.

Malaria Quantitative Buffy Coat is a test that uses special dyes and a microscope to count and identify malaria parasites in the blood, helping doctors diagnose malaria and determine the severity of the infection. A small amount of blood is usually obtained through a finger prick or, in some cases, venipuncture and examined under microscope. Rapid Diagnostic Tests use a few drops of blood are applied to the strip, and the results appear within minutes as colored lines or symbols.

“A negative test result indicates the absence of detectable malaria parasites or antigens in the blood sample. A positive test result confirms the presence of malaria parasites or antigens. The specific species identified, and the parasite count help guide treatment decisions and monitor disease progression. False negatives may occur if the number of parasites is low or if the timing of sample collection is not optimal. False positives can occur due to technical errors or cross-reactivity with other infections,” adds Dr Preeti. Hence, clinical correlation is crucial, and repeat testing may be necessary in doubtful cases. Laboratory malaria tests are vital tools in diagnosing and managing malaria infections.