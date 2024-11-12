Even moderate exercise for over 2 hours every week may boost heart health

NEW DELHI: Engaging in moderate-to-vigorous exercise, which can range from taking a brisk walk or cleaning the house to swimming or jogging, at least for 2.5 hours per week may keep your heart healthy, and help reduce the risk of irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), according to a study on Monday.

The study by researchers at New York University-Langone Health focused on arrhythmia, also known as atrial fibrillation -- a condition in which the heart’s upper two chambers beat rapidly and irregularly instead of at a consistent pace. If left untreated, this can lead to stroke, heart failure, and other issues.

“Our findings make clear that you do not need to start running marathons to help prevent atrial fibrillation and other forms of heart disease,” said preventive cardiologist Sean Heffron, assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

“Just keeping moderately active can, over time, add up to major benefits for maintaining a healthy heart,” added Heffron.

For the study, the team used data recorded from the fitness tracker Fitbit to objectively measure physical activity in more than 6,000 men and women across the US.

The results showed that those with higher amounts of weekly physical activity were less likely to develop atrial fibrillation.

Specifically, study participants who averaged between 2.5 and 5 hours per week, the minimum amount recommended by the American Heart Association, showed a 60 per cent lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation. Those who averaged greater than 5 hours had a slightly greater (65 per cent ) reduction.

The findings will be presented at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Heart Association.