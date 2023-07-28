Egg freezing helps in extending women’s reproductive timeline

CHENNAI: Extending women’s reproductive timeline is a pressing issue in today’s world, as women strive to find a balance between their personal and professional lives. Doctors say that the need for improved work-life balance among women has been highlighted in the recent Women at Work report of 2023, which revealed that young women in the 18-25 age group undergo a high level (63 per cent) of mental stress.

One solution to address this complexity and enable a viable is egg freezing or oocyte freezing, which involves the extraction, freezing, and storage of a woman’s eggs for future use. This allows women to focus on their careers and other life priorities without feeling constrained by their biological clocks.

“Egg freezing, a medical procedure that enables a woman’s fertility preservation for future use, sheds light on its benefits and considerations for women in the modern era. Since the quality of eggs is higher at younger ages, freezing them would have the potential to achieve successful pregnancies later in their life.

“By opting for this procedure, women can extend their reproductive options and empower themselves to pursue professional growth or other life aspirations. The frozen eggs remain intact until they are used for a successful pregnancy in the future, ensuring no compromise in quality. The success rate of pregnancy from frozen eggs is nearly on par with usual ICSI results,” Dr Madhupriya, Senior Consultant Fertility Physician, Nova IVF Fertility.

Factors such as job transfers to different locations, irregular or non-traditional working hours, and late-night shifts create additional challenges. By choosing egg freezing, women can strike a balance between career development and reproductive health, reducing tensions between work and family responsibilities.

Dr Madhupriya adds that egg freezing encourages women to have greater control over their biological reproductive choices. It empowers them to take charge of their fertility timeline based on personal situations. This option helps overcome societal expectations and timelines, fostering a sense of empowerment and personal fulfillment. Supportive workplace policies, such as extended leave for fertility treatments or flexible work arrangements, contribute to women’s emotional well-being and overall work-life balance.