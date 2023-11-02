Effective exercises to keep your heart in shape

NEW DELHI: Promoting heart health during the winter and festivities can be a bit challenging due to colder weather and holiday indulgences. However, there are still plenty of exercises and activities that can help maintain a healthy heart during this time of the year.

To promote heart health, you should incorporate a combination of aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your routine. Here are some beneficial exercises:

Aerobic Exercises:

Brisk Walking: This is a low-impact exercise that's great for beginners.

Running or Jogging: Provides a more intense aerobic workout.

Cycling: Whether on a stationary bike or outdoors, it's excellent for cardiovascular health.

Swimming: A full-body workout that's gentle on the joints.

Dancing: Fun and effective for heart health.

Jumping Rope: A high-intensity option that improves cardiovascular fitness.

Strength Training:

Weightlifting: Builds muscle, which can help improve metabolism and overall heart health.

Bodyweight Exercises: Push-ups, squats, and planks are great for strength and stability.

Flexibility and Balance Exercises:

Yoga: Enhances flexibility, balance, and reduces stress.

Pilates: Focuses on core strength and flexibility.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT):

Involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods. Can be very effective for cardiovascular fitness.

Cardio Classes:

Consider joining classes like aerobics, Zumba, or spinning for a structured and motivating workout.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or concerns about your heart health. They can provide personalised recommendations based on your individual needs and fitness level.