Economic burden of breast cancer in India to reach over $13 billion by 2030, study warns

CHENNAI: With an increase of 50,000 cases of breast cancer every year, the economic burden is also showing an upward trend from 2021 to 2030. The total economic burden of breast cancer in India was estimated at $8 billion in 2021, and according to a recent study published in the journal Nature, it is predicted to increase to $13.96 billion by 2030.

The study titled ‘Economic Burden of Breast Cancer in India, 2000-2021 and Forecast to 2030’ used data from the Global Burden of Disease database to estimate annual prevalence of breast cancer.

The study stated that breast cancer prevalence and its economic impact are projected to grow substantially in India. Between 2021 and 2030, the number of patients is expected to increase by around 0.05 million each year, with an annual increase rate of about 5.6%. The associated economic burden will also rise, averaging an additional $19.55 billion/year, underscoring the need for intensified healthcare and economic strategies.

One of the authors of the study, Narassima MS, assistant professor, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said: “There is not enough awareness about it, as there’s a general perception that it wouldn’t affect them. However, late detection leads to mortality. Premature mortality of patients also leads to a burden on the economy because their contribution to GDP also ends.”

He added that the study’s findings were important to Tamil Nadu, which constitutes 6.13% of India’s female population and 10.05% of the working female population. The state Net State Domestic Product, being 30.16% is higher than the country’s GDP, which translates to economic burden. The female working population between age groups 20 and 60 in TN is 37.05%, much higher than the national average 25.17%.

“The increase in the number of breast cancer cases over the last 20 years in India has triggered a lot of research. A multitude of reasons like earlier onset, delayed diagnosis, poor management, and inadequate treatment result in lower survival among Indian women as compared to those in the West,” opined Professor Narassima.

The study also pointed out that predictions can be used to plan investments in health infrastructure, medical staff training, and patient support services. The model used to make the predictions also attempts to guide policymakers to formulate healthcare budgets with adequate funds to manage the increasing burden. Introducing and promoting early detection techniques can lead to early diagnosis, thereby reducing the treatment costs and improving survival rates.