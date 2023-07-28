ECMO centre at MGM Healthcare

CHENNAI: Pediatric extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a life support system for critically ill children who have life-threatening heart or lung problems. Centralised Paediatric and Neonatal ECMO Centre was inaugurated at MGM Healthcare on Thursday. ECMO is a treatment that pumps and oxygenates blood outside a child’s body through a machine and returns oxygen-rich-blood to the body, allowing the heart and lungs to recover.

Dr K R Balakrishnan, Chairman Institute of Cardiac Sciences and Director - Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support at the hospital, and Dr Suresh Rao, Co-Director of Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at the hospital were present at the inauguration.The launch of ECMO Centre aims to cater to the critical care needs of children, providing them with intensive care during their most vulnerable moments.