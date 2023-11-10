Early screening of Atrial Fibrillation must to prevent strokes, say experts

CHENNAI: Atrial Fibrillation (AF) poses a substantial public health concern due to its potential to lead to life-threatening complications, including strokes. It is, a type of cardiovascular condition, in which an irregular heart rhythm originating in the upper chambers (atria), causes inefficient blood flow to the lower chambers (ventricles) due to disrupted electrical impulses in the heart. Screening of people who are at high risk of AF can help early detection of asymptomatic AF.

People above the age of 60, those suffering from medical conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart failure, coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, lung diseases like COPD, sleep apnea, or hyperthyroidism are at a higher risk of developing AF.

“I see around 75 cases of AF monthly, including paroxysmal, persistent, and chronic forms. Advanced age is a key risk factor for development of AF. The prevalence of AF is rising, primarily due to increased longevity. Electronic gadgets like telemetry, Holter monitors, extended recordings, and even smart watches have aided in AF detection, and its increased awareness,” says Dr KP Suresh Kumar, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital.

“Lifestyle modifications such as regular exercise, weight management, and abstinence from alcohol can reduce its risk by 40-50 percent. Approximately 1/3rd of AF cases I see are asymptomatic, and can manifest as stroke, cardiac failure, or peripheral artery embolism. Chronic AF necessitates long-term oral anticoagulation therapy to prevent strokes,”

In people who have symptomatic AF, the common symptoms include fatigue, irregular heartbeat, palpitations, fluttering sensations, dizziness, fainting, shortness of breath, or chest pain. There are three main types of medications for treating AF, rate control medications, rhythm control medications and anticoagulant medications like blood thinners that are used to lower the risk of blood clots and strokes.