DT Tress Talk | Understanding downtime, recovery timeline of hair transplant

CHENNAI: If you’re considering a hair transplant, it’s essential to plan your schedule by understanding the post-surgery recovery period. While hair transplant procedures are relatively safe and minimally invasive, they still require adequate rest and care to ensure optimal results.

Duration of the surgery

The hair transplant procedure typically lasts 1 to 2 days, depending on the number of grafts required. Smaller sessions may be completed in a single day, while larger sessions might extend to the second day. Your surgeon will advise you on what to expect based on your specific case.

Immediate post-surgery rest (days 1–5)

After the surgery, antibiotics are usually prescribed for 3 to 5 days to prevent infection. During this time, facial swelling is common, especially on the forehead and around the eyes. This is a temporary phase and usually subsides on its own within a few days.

To minimise complications, avoid outdoor activities and exposure to dust, heat, or pollution during the first five days. This helps prevent infections and reduces the chance of affecting graft survival.

Gradual resumption of activities (after day 5)

From day 6 onwards, you can resume light indoor work, such as working in a closed office or traveling long distances, provided there’s no physical exertion involved. This stage marks the start of your return to regular routine, but with caution.

Safe resumption of physical activities (days 7–10)

By day 7 to day 10, it is generally safe to resume wearing caps or helmets, going to the gym, playing sports, doing weightlifting, or other physical activities. However, it’s important to ensure there is no direct pressure or friction on the transplanted area. Always follow your surgeon’s post-op instructions for a smooth recovery.

Final thoughts: Plan ahead

Understanding this 7–10 day downtime is key to planning your hair transplant without disrupting your daily life or work. Schedule your surgery during a period when you can rest properly and follow the recovery guidelines closely for the best results.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic