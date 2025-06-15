DT Tress talk| Time it right: Best hour for ideal haircare routine

CHENNAI: Your hair deserves attention around the clock — but knowing when to apply the right products makes all the difference. Should you follow a morning routine, a night routine, or both? Let’s explore the best time to use hair care products like serums, oils, shampoos, and masks for healthy, nourished hair.

Hair growth serums: Works best in night

Hair growth serums, especially those containing Minoxidil, are more effective when applied at night. During sleep, your scalp has more time to absorb the product without interference from sweat, pollution, or sunlight. This prolonged contact allows the serum to penetrate deeper and work more effectively. You can simply rinse it off in the morning before starting your day.

UV protection leave-in serums: Morning is ideal

For daytime protection against UV rays and pollution, leave-in serums are best applied in the morning. These lightweight formulations shield your strands throughout the day, preventing sun damage, dryness, and breakage.

Hair packs and masks: Choose morning over night

While some may believe that leaving hair masks overnight provides better results, it can actually be too heavy for the scalp. Overnight application may clog pores, cause product buildup, and make it difficult to rinse off in the morning. Instead, apply hair masks or packs during the day — leave them on for the recommended time, then rinse for soft, manageable hair.

Shampooing: Morning gives a fresh start

Although night-time shampooing is possible, it often leads to frizz and flattened hair by morning. Washing your hair in the morning gives it a fresh, voluminous look and removes

any overnight sweat or oil buildup.

Hair oil: Avoid overnight oiling

While overnight oiling has been a traditional practice, modern experts recommend applying oil just 30 minutes before your bath. Leaving oil on overnight may lead to scalp greasiness, clogged pores, and even dandruff. A quick pre-shower massage is enough to nourish your scalp without causing harm.

Both morning and night have their place in a healthy hair care routine - it all depends on the product you’re using. In short, use growth serums at night, UV serums and hair masks in the morning, keep oil treatments short, and choose morning shampooing for a fresher appearance. Your hair deserves balanced care — not just once, but throughout the day.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic