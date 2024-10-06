DT Tress Talk: Foods that can boost your overall hair health

CHENNAI: Healthy hair is directly proportional to proper nourishment. The foods we eat play a key role in promoting hair growth. A balanced diet provides essential nutrients that nourish the scalp and hair follicles, reducing hair thinning and breakage. Here are five important food items that can improve overall hair health.

Eggs: Rich in biotin, protein, and lecithin, which are essential for healthy hair.

Protein is vital since hair follicles are mostly made of protein, and a deficiency can cause hair thinning and loss.

Biotin (Vitamin B7) strengthens hair, improves texture, and prevents brittleness and breakage.

Lecithin moisturises the scalp, adds shine, and promotes healthier hair growth.

Small Onions: High in sulphur, which boosts collagen production, aiding in healthy skin cells and hair growth.

Contain antioxidants like quercetin, which reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation to hair follicles.

Help balance scalp pH and control excess oil production.

Possesses antibacterial properties that combat scalp infections, reducing dandruff. Rich in certain vitamins, like C and B6, which promote stronger hair and prevent breakage.

Walnuts: Contain omega-3 fatty acids, biotin, and protein, which strengthen hair and promote growth.

Omega-3 fatty acids nourish hair follicles, making hair stronger and shinier.

Vitamin E supports hair growth by acting as an antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress on the scalp, protecting it from free radical damage. It improves blood circulation, promotes a healthier scalp environment, and strengthens hair strands, preventing hair loss.

Red Meat: Rich in iron, protein, and Vitamin B12, all of which are vital for hair growth.

Iron supports oxygen delivery to hair roots, improving hair health and reducing loss.

Vitamin B12 aids red blood cell production, which nourishes hair follicles.

Spinach: Loaded with iron, magnesium, and vitamins like A, C, and E, which support scalp health and hair growth.

Contains folate, which aids in the production of red blood cells, enhancing nutrient delivery to hair follicles for improved growth.

Magnesium promotes healthy follicles and reduces hair thinning.

Including these foods in your diet can significantly improve hair health and stimulate growth. Combined with proper hair care and a balanced lifestyle, they can help prevent hair loss and enhance hair quality.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic