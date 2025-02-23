DT Tress Talk: Effects of travel on hair health and ways to prevent

CHENNAI: Traveling is an exciting experience, but it can take a toll on your hair. Many people notice increased hair fall or hair damage while traveling due to various factors. The most common causes include dehydration, water quality changes, dietary modifications, and sleep disturbances. However, the most significant reason for hair issues during travel is the change in climate. Different weather conditions affect hair in different ways, making it essential to take proper precautions.

Causes of hair damage during travel

Dehydration

Traveling often disrupts regular hydration routines, leading to dryness and brittleness in hair.

Proper water intake is necessary to maintain hair moisture.

Water quality changes

Different regions have varying water compositions, including hard water with excess minerals that can make hair rough and weak.

Using filtered or bottled water for hair washes can help minimize damage.

Dietary changes

Travel often results in irregular eating habits, which may lack essential nutrients like biotin, iron, and proteins needed for strong hair.

Maintaining a balanced diet even while traveling is crucial for hair health.

Sleep disturbances

Irregular sleep patterns and travel fatigue can cause stress, leading to hair fall.

Ensuring proper rest helps in maintaining overall hair health.

Impact of climate change on hair

Humid climates (Beach destinations)

High humidity can cause hair to become frizzy and unmanageable.

Using a good conditioner or leave-in serum helps control frizz and maintain smoothness.

Cold climates (Hill stations)

Cold weather can make the

scalp oily, increasing dandruff and irritation.

A strong anti-dandruff shampoo or medicated treatment can help combat this issue.

Hot and sunny climates

Prolonged exposure to UV rays weakens hair strands, making them dry and prone to breakage.

Wearing a cap, scarf, or using a leave-in serum with UV protection shields hair from sun damage.

Tips to maintain healthy hair while traveling

Stick to a balanced diet with essential vitamins and minerals.

Drink enough water to prevent hair dryness.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule to avoid stress-related hair fall.

By taking these simple precautions, you can keep your hair healthy and minimize damage while traveling.

The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic