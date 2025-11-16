Dt tress talk | Does changing shampoos really cause hair fall?

CHENNAI: When it comes to hair care, many people believe that changing your shampoo frequently can lead to hair fall. However, this is not necessarily the case. The key to healthy hair is using the right type of shampoo for your hair type and maintaining a consistent washing routine.

1. Shampoo type vs. shampoo frequency

Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type: The first step in hair care is selecting a shampoo that suits your hair type. For example, individuals with an oily scalp may benefit from using a mild shampoo more frequently, as it helps to remove excess oil without being too harsh. On the other hand, people with dry or brittle hair should avoid washing their hair too often. Frequent shampooing can strip natural oils from the scalp, worsening dryness and causing breakage.

Shampoo frequency and scalp health: The frequency with which you shampoo your hair should depend on your scalp’s needs. For oily scalps, more frequent washing may be necessary to maintain balance, whereas dry scalps require less frequent washing to preserve moisture. Over washing with the wrong shampoo can lead to irritation or exacerbate scalp conditions like dandruff, which can in turn, cause hair fall.

2. The problem with changing shampoos frequently

While it’s often said that changing your shampoo can cause hair loss, this is generally true only when the shampoo type is not well-suited to your hair’s needs. When you frequently switch shampoos, you may be altering both the product’s formula and the washing schedule. This mismatch can confuse your scalp, leading to imbalanced oil production or scalp irritation, which may contribute to hair shedding.

3. The importance of consistency in hair care

Once you find a shampoo that works well for your hair type, it’s essential to stick with it and maintain a regular washing routine. Consistency is key to achieving and maintaining healthy hair. Trying multiple shampoos without giving your scalp time to adjust can disrupt the natural balance of oils and proteins, leading to increased hair loss and reduced hair health.

In summary, changing your shampoo alone will not directly cause hair fall. However, mismatching shampoo types with your hair type or altering your washing schedule too often can contribute to hair issues. Find a shampoo that works for you, use it at an appropriate frequency, and maintain a consistent hair care routine for optimal results.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic