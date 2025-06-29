DT Next Tress Talk: Here's how to identify abnormal hair fall

CHENNAI: Hair loss is one of the most common concerns among patients. A frequently asked question at hair clinics, “Is shedding 100 hairs a day normal?” The answer is – yes, to an extent.

Understanding normal hair shedding

According to medical standards and hair growth protocols, it is completely normal to lose about 50 to 100 strands of hair per day. This hair fall is part of the natural hair cycle, where old hair sheds to make way for new growth. However, this shedding is usually gradual and often goes unnoticed.

The invisible part of hair fall

What many people don’t realise is that a large part of hair loss is invisible to our eyes. We don’t see every strand that falls out, especially those that are shed while sleeping, moving around, or washing hair. So, expecting to count 100 hairs physically before considering it “abnormal” is not practical.

How to identify abnormal hair fall

Since it’s not realistic to track each shed hair, here are two simple ways to determine if your hair fall might be beyond the normal range.

Shampoo test: While applying shampoo, if you see a few hairs on your hands and can easily count them, that’s considered normal. However, if the strands are too many to count, and you’re left with clumps of hair, it’s a red flag.

Daily shedding visibility: If you consistently find more than 25 visible hairs on your pillow, floor, table, or while combing each day, this is likely a sign of abnormal hair fall. Such visible shedding indicates that your hair might be entering an excessive shedding or thinning phases.

When to seek help

In summary, while shedding up to 100 hairs per day is technically normal, any clearly visible daily hair loss exceeding 25 strands should not be ignored. If you’re unsure or noticing consistent shedding, it’s best to consult a medical professional or hair specialist early to assess the underlying cause and prevent further loss.

—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic