DT Next Tress Talk | Complete guide for men to grow and maintain long hair

Growing long hair may seem effortless after all, hair naturally grows over time. However, maintaining long, healthy hair requires consistent care, proper nutrition, and mindful habits. For men aiming to achieve and sustain long hair, a structured approach can make all the difference. Below are essential steps and practices to help you maintain strong, well-groomed hair.
Hair is primarily made of keratin, a type of protein. Without sufficient protein in your diet, hair growth can slow down, and strands may become weak. Start by maintaining a food diary for at least a week to track your daily protein intake. If you notice a deficiency, incorporate protein rich foods such as eggs, lean meats, dairy, legumes, and nuts. Adjusting your diet ensures your hair gets the building blocks it needs to grow stronger and healthier.
Deficiencies in key nutrients can significantly impact hair health. Specifically, low levels of vitamin D, B12, and iron are commonly linked to hair thinning and poor growth. It is advisable to get these levels checked through a medical test. If deficiencies are identified, consult a doctor and correct them. Addressing these issues early can prevent long term hair damage.
As hair grows longer, sweat and sebum accumulation on the scalp increase, making cleanliness crucial. Wash your hair about three times a week using a sulphate-free shampoo to avoid stripping natural oils. Always follow up with a conditioner to maintain moisture and reduce dryness. This routine helps keep your scalp clean while ensuring your hair remains soft and manageable.
Regular trims are essential even when growing your hair out. Trimming the ends once every two months helps eliminate split ends, which can travel up the hair shaft and cause further damage. This simple step keeps your hair looking neat and promotes healthier growth over time.
Certain habits can cause unnecessary stress and damage to your hair. Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel when it is wet, as this can lead to breakage. Refrain from tying very tight man buns, which can strain the roots and cause hair loss. Additionally, opt for wide-tooth combs to gently detangle your hair.
By following these steps and avoiding harmful practices, men can not only grow long hair but also maintain it in a healthy, strong, and stylish condition.
The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic