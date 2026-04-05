DT Next Tress Talk | Complete guide for men to grow and maintain long hair

Certain habits can cause unnecessary stress and damage to your hair. Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel when it is wet, as this can lead to breakage. Refrain from tying very tight man buns, which can strain the roots and cause hair loss. Additionally, opt for wide-tooth combs to gently detangle your hair.

By following these steps and avoiding harmful practices, men can not only grow long hair but also maintain it in a healthy, strong, and stylish condition.