DT Next Tress Talk: Can we stop genetic hair loss?

Understanding the Role of Genetics, Lifestyle, and Consistent Treatment in Slowing Hair Loss

Genetic hair loss—also known as androgenetic alopecia—cannot be completely stopped. It is a hereditary condition passed down through your family, including your father, grandfather, and others. While it typically begins around the age of 40 in previous generations, today's younger population often experiences it as early as their 20s. The primary reason? Modern lifestyle factors.

Why Early Hair Loss is Increasing

Changes in sleep patterns, poor water quality, irregular diets, high stress, and harsh grooming routines all contribute to early onset and faster progression of genetic hair loss.

How to Slow Down Genetic Hair Loss

While you can’t eliminate the genes responsible, you can slow down the process by combining lifestyle modifications and medical treatments.

1. Lifestyle Modifications

Lifestyle plays a crucial role in preserving hair health. Here's what to focus on:  Sleep Routine: Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep to support hormonal balance.

 Water Quality: Use filtered or soft water if possible to reduce scalp damage.

 Diet: A protein-rich, balanced diet supports hair follicles from within.

 Hair Wash Schedule: Maintain a consistent, gentle hair care routine.

2. Medical Management

Medical treatments can boost the effectiveness of lifestyle changes:  DHT Blockers: Medications like finasteride reduce the hormone responsible for follicle shrinkage.

 Minoxidil: Increases blood flow and promotes hair growth.

 PRP Therapy: Uses growth factors from your own blood to rejuvenate follicles.

Can We Stop Genetic Hair Loss?

Important Note: Combining DHT blockers with minoxidil and PRP often yields better results than using them individually.

Consistency Is Key

Whether it’s lifestyle changes or medical treatments, consistency is essential.

Your genes are with you for life—and so must be your efforts. Short-term treatments will not yield lasting results. Only long-term, disciplined care can help slow the progression of genetic hair loss.