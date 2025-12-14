DT Next Tress Talk: Are formaldehyde releasers in shampoos hidden risk to hair, scalp?

CHENNAI: When choosing a shampoo, most people look for labels such as sulphate-free or paraben-free. While these are important, they are not enough on their own. One lesser-known but potentially harmful group of ingredients to watch out for is formaldehyde releasers.

What are formaldehyde releasers?

Formaldehyde releasers are a group of chemicals commonly used as preservatives in shampoos and other personal care products. Their primary purpose is to prevent microbial growth and extend the product's shelf life. They work by slowly releasing small amounts of formaldehyde over time.

One of the most commonly used formaldehyde releasers in shampoos is Dimethylol Dimethyl Hydantoin (DMDM Hydantoin). Although the released formaldehyde is usually in low doses, repeated and long-term exposure can still pose risks.

How do they affect the scalp and hair?

Prolonged exposure to formaldehyde releasers can irritate the scalp, especially in individuals with sensitive skin. Common side effects include:

-Scalp itching and redness

-Dryness and flaking

-Increased hair brittleness

-Hair breakage and excessive hair fall

Formaldehyde can weaken the hair shaft over time, making hair more prone to damage and breakage. In people who are allergic or sensitive, symptoms may appear even with minimal exposure.

Long-term health concerns

At higher levels of exposure, formaldehyde is classified as a potential carcinogen. While shampoos generally contain regulated amounts, daily use over long periods may increase cumulative exposure. This is why awareness and informed product choices are important, especially for products applied directly to the scalp.

What should you check before buying a shampoo?

Many consumers stop at checking whether a shampoo is sulphate-free or paraben-free. However, this alone is not sufficient. To minimise chemical-related damage:

-Read the ingredient list carefully

-Avoid shampoos containing DMDM Hydantoin and other formaldehyde releasers

-Choose products labelled formaldehyde-free

-Opt for gentle, dermatologically tested formulations

Your scalp is skin, and what you apply to it matters. Being mindful of hidden preservatives like formaldehyde releasers can help prevent scalp irritation, hair damage, and long-term health concerns. The next time you shop for a shampoo, go beyond marketing claims-check the ingredients and choose wisely for healthier hair and scalp care.



—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic