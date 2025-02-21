DT Next Health: Moderate amounts of coffee a day may keep heart disease away

CHENNAI: Coffee, many a time, is criticised harshly for its caffeine content, but scientists argue that it may be more heart-friendly than known. For many people, a cup of coffee in the morning is vital to kickstart the day. Moderate coffee intake may have potential heart advantages when consumed at the right time and in the right form, according to many recent studies.

The Cleveland Clinic says that moderate amounts of coffee reduce the risk of heart disease. Like how it is for many things, moderation is the key to enjoying the benefits of coffee. Too much coffee can lead to side effects, including increased blood pressure, heart palpitations, irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias), and sleep disturbances, especially in sensitive individuals.

The amount of caffeine considered moderate is 200 mg - 400 mg per day

According to the American Heart Association, coffee's antioxidant properties, including polyphenols, can help reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function, which could benefit cardiovascular health.

This, however, may not be equally applicable to all forms of coffee. Brewed coffee is the most common but not the only form. Black coffee is considered the healthiest for the heart if it contains no added sugar, milk, or cream, as they contribute to weight gain or high cholesterol.

Similarly, espresso is also a good option as it contains a lot of flavour and fewer calories than other caffeinated drinks. The strong drink's polyphenol content can help maintain cardiovascular health.

Cold brew is typically smoother and less acidic than hot-brewed coffee. It's best to enjoy your coffee black or with a small amount of milk for maximum heart benefits.