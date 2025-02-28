DT Next Health | Laparoscopic LDH successfully done at Gleneagles Hospital

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old patient from Kallakurichi, who was suffering from cirrhosis, an end-stage liver disease underwent a successful laparoscopic Living Donor Hepatectomy (LDH), a minimally invasive surgical technique, where a portion of the liver is removed from a living donor using laparoscopic instruments, marking another milestone in its advanced liver transplant programme at Gleneagles Hospital. The liver was donated by the patient’s daughter who was 22-year-old and doctors took eight hours to perform the procedure.

The patient was suffering from jaundice and abdominal swelling from fluid building up in the belly when he was referred to the hospital in January 2025. On arrival, tests revealed that the patient was suffering from liver Cirrhosis, an end-stage disease and liver transplant was the only option for the patient’s survival.

The liver transplantation was successfully performed on February 10, 2025. “Living donor liver transplants provide a lifeline to patients suffering from end-stage liver disease, and laparoscopic techniques enhance donor safety and recovery,” said Dr Vivek Vij, Head of HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery, Gleneagles Hospital.

The donor was discharged on fifth day following surgery, and the patient made a full recovery and was discharged on the ninth day following liver transplantation.