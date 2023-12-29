DT Health: Winter diseases: Types, symptoms and prevention

CHENNAI: Winter is a time when we indulge in festivities, and rich food as well as plan vacations. However, several viruses, ailments, and diseases also flourished during this time. During winter, the common cold is a very frequent illness. Symptoms include runny noses, sneezing, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and even headache Increase your fluid intake and rest to recover.

Influenza or the common flu is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms of the flu include a fever, cough, chest congestion, and fatigue, often developing rapidly within a few hours. However, sometimes serious complications may arise in high-risk patients including young children and adults over 65 years of age.

Strep throat is a severe and painful sore throat infection that is caused primarily by bacterial infection and is extremely common among young children. Acute bronchitis, which is an inflammation of the bronchial tubes is more common in the winter months. Consistent cough, which may throw up mucus after a few days, is the most typical sign of bronchitis.

A common infection of the lungs, Pneumonia can lead to symptoms of coughing, sneezing, and even problems in breathing. If you are suffering from breathlessness or have a prolonged cold and high fever, consult a doctor for further investigation and treatment.

Asthma and individuals suffering from COPD, end up with aggravated symptoms during these seasons. Following are the prevention tips:

Get vaccinated: Flu shots are particularly important during winter.

Wash hands frequently: Regular handwashing, especially before meals and after being in public places, helps prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria.

Boost your immune system: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Dress appropriately: Layer up to stay warm, especially when going outdoors. Stay hydrated: Even though it’s cold, your body still needs hydration. Drink plenty of fluids to stay healthy.