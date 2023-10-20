DT Health: Why handwashing matters?

By Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine Physician, Promed Hospital. Internal Medicine Physician, Promed Hospital

CHENNAI: Handwashing is essential because it serves as a vital barrier against the spread of germs that can lead to illness. These germs lurk on surfaces, in the air, and, crucially, on our hands.

When we touch our faces or other objects, we unwittingly transfer these germs, potentially resulting in infections.

By consistently washing our hands, we can significantly reduce the number of germs on our hands, thereby lowering the risk of falling ill.

How to wash your hands effectively?

Wet Your Hands: Begin by wetting your hands with clean running water and apply soap.

Begin by wetting your hands with clean running water and apply soap. Lather Thoroughly: Lather your hands comprehensively, including the backs, between your fingers, and under your nails.

Lather your hands comprehensively, including the backs, between your fingers, and under your nails. Scrub Adequately: Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Rinse Thoroughly: Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. Dry Properly: Dry your hands using a clean towel or allow them to air dry.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or allow them to air dry. When to Wash Your Hands

Handwashing at specific times is crucial to prevent the spread of germs, especially before, during, and after food preparation. It’s important to wash hands after using the toilet or changing a diaper.