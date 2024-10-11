DT Health: Use of gadgets results in silent pandemic that harms eyes

CHENNAI: Over 70 per cent of the population in any part of the world has eye care needs. These needs may vary in complexity from the simple need for glasses to correct refractive errors to extremely challenging complex eye operations to restore vision in blind individuals. Much has been achieved in terms of cataract surgery for one and all with universal implantation of intraocular lenses to restore good quality vision after cataract surgery.

The epidemic of diabetes mellitus, with India becoming an epicentre raises the population at risk of blinding diabetic retinopathy. Vast resources are needed to combat retinal disease and there is a huge need for raising awareness, mass screening of diabetics for eye disease, and the delivery of treatments including laser therapy, medications and surgery.

Another silent epidemic that has affected the eyes of young and old alike is related to the widespread use of laptops, tablets, desktops and other devices, particularly mobile phones. The reduced blink rate, overuse of eye muscles needed for near work, and prolonged hours of work on bright screens result in a condition called computer vision syndrome or digital eye strain. While the condition does not cause loss of vision or blindness, it is a cause of considerable discomfort, eye strain, headache and even neck and back pain resulting in stress, lack of productivity and even greater ill health.

The steps to reduce these symptoms, reassuringly, are simple and steps including adequate water intake, frequent breaks when working on devices, ergonomic designs of workstations, and use of lubricating eye drops when necessary, can considerably reduce and even prevent the eye symptoms related to device use.