DT Health: Understanding repeated miscarriage, its link to infertility

CHENNAI: Repeated pregnancy losses can make the path to parenthood extremely stressful and difficult for many couples. It is devastating to lose a pregnancy before the 20th week, which is known as a miscarriage. Recurrent or repeated miscarriage is the term used when this occurs repeatedly and can cause mental and physical distress. Frequent miscarriages could indicate underlying problems that also impact a person's ability to conceive and carry a pregnancy to term. Couples can move closer to a successful pregnancy by knowing the causes, diagnosis, and possible therapies.

Cause of multiple miscarriages: Multiple miscarriages are frequently caused by intricate and complex circumstances. One of the most frequent causes is genetic abnormalities in the embryo, which often result from genetic problems in one or both parents. Imbalanced hormones, like those brought on by thyroid conditions or polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), can make it more difficult for the body to maintain a pregnancy. Another factor could be low progesterone levels, which are necessary for the first trimester of pregnancy. The chance of miscarriage is also increased by lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol use, obesity, and exposure to pollutants. Male fertility factors, such as poor sperm quality or high DNA fragmentation, can also lead to pregnancy loss, indicating the need for evaluations of both partners.

Connection between repeated miscarriages and infertility: Frequent miscarriages could indicate underlying medical conditions that impact a person's ability to conceive and carry a pregnancy to term. Pregnancy loss and infertility can be caused by diseases like endometriosis or PCOS. Reproductive results may also be impacted by the emotional toll of repeated losses on mental health. Miscarriage and infertility are not just problems for women. Evaluations of both couples are necessary to determine the causes and create a customised treatment strategy.

Treatment options: The underlying reason determines the type of treatment. Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) in IVF and genetic counselling can aid in the selection of healthy embryos. Unbalances are addressed by hormonal therapies such as thyroid hormone replacement or progesterone supplementation. Structural uterine problems may be resolved surgically.

Emotional support: Couples who experience repeated miscarriages may experience serious emotional problems. It's normal to feel frustrated, and sad. Joining support groups or seeking counselling can help you stay resilient and comfortable throughout this trying period.