DT Health: Understanding lactose intolerance among humans

CHENNAI: Lactose intolerance is basically a condition where people are unable to digest lactose. Lactose is contained in milk. The basic concept behind intolerance is that lactose is broken down by an enzyme called lactase in the body. So people with lactose intolerance don’t produce enough amount of lactase in the body. Hence, they are not able to digest the lactose fully and because it’s not fully digested, when the bacteria and large intestine act on them, they will lead to typical symptoms which are abdominal pain, Gas, cramping pain, vomiting, and dysentery. Typically, it’s classified into three primary, secondary, and congenital.

Doctors say that lactose intolerance level is normal from one’s birth but as they age the level of lactase the body produces reduces, and suddenly when they start consuming more milk products they’ll not be able to digest it.

Secondly, when the person is not able to digest lactose because of surgery or infection or anything in particular and congenital is when the person is lactose intolerant right from their birth.

“There are some common tests which are done to diagnose lactose intolerance. One is the Hydrogen breath test in which the person is given a large amount of milk or fluid with a large amount of lactose and then the hydrogen level in breath is measured in regular intervals. If the person has a high amount of hydrogen, it means the lactose is not being digested,” says Dr Prashanth Krishna, managing director, and consultant gastroenterologist at Prashanth Hospitals. The most common factor is primary lactose intolerance where people become lactose intolerant over age. The main aspect is to reduce the amount of dairy consumption. Consumption of dairy in minimal amounts in regular intervals is fine.

The most important thing for people with lactose intolerance is maintaining nutrition. When a lactose intolerant person cannot consume milk, they should maintain the level of calcium in any other calcium supplements in order to maintain the adequate level of calcium. They can opt for other substitutes for milk but not dairy based.