DT Health: Understanding and alleviating academic stress in students

CHENNAI: Exams often bring about a wave of stress and anxiety among students, and understanding the underlying causes can help mitigate these feelings. One of the primary reasons for student stress is the weight of societal and parental expectations, say experts.

To support students effectively, it’s essential to refrain from imposing unrealistic expectations upon them. Instead, foster an environment where they feel empowered to explore diverse career paths based on their unique skill sets and interests. Encouraging open dialogue and providing guidance without undue pressure can alleviate some of the stress students face.

Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine Consultant at Promed Hospital says that a significant factor contributing to exam-related stress is poor organization and preparation.

Feeling unprepared can exacerbate anxiety levels, making it essential for students to adopt effective study habits.

Creating a study schedule, identifying challenging topics, and referring to past exam papers can help streamline preparation and alleviate last-minute stress.

Furthermore, maintaining a balanced lifestyle is key to managing exam stress. Prioritize adequate sleep, aiming for 7-8 hours nightly, to ensure optimal cognitive function.

Establishing a regular sleep routine can promote restfulness and mental clarity.

Additionally, staying hydrated and consuming nutritious, homemade meals can bolster brain function and overall well-being.

While choosing a career path is a multifaceted decision that should align with personal interests, skill sets, and financial considerations, students must take their time and not rush into decisions based solely on exam outcomes.

“Understanding the root causes of academic stress and implementing strategies to address them can significantly alleviate the burden on students. By fostering a supportive environment, promoting healthy study habits, and encouraging self-discovery, we can empower students to navigate the challenges of exams with confidence and resilience,” added Dr Spoorthi.