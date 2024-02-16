DT Health: Tumour removed from 4-yr-old girl in city hospital

CHENNAI: A private hospital in the city successfully performed a complicated surgery on a four-year-old girl, to remove a large malignant tumour from her liver.

The medical team, led by Dr Swaminathan Sambandam, Director Multiorgan Transplant, Advanced GI and HPB surgery at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani showcased exceptional expertise and dedication, ensuring a positive outcome for the young patient.

The young girl was admitted to the hospital due to fever and abdominal pain. Subsequent tests revealed a diagnosis of left hepatoblastoma (liver cancer which was a 15 cm tumour) and underwent laparoscopic left hepatectomy, which is removal of the tumour from the liver tissues, followed by chemotherapy.

Dr Swaminathan Sambandam, Director, Multiorgan Transplant, Advanced GI and HPB surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani said, “hildhood cancers in the 0-14 age group contribute to 4.0% of all the cancers. Surgery plays a key role in treating paediatric liver cancers, where the tumour is completely removed which is then followed by chemotherapy. We have the state-of-the-art facility and infrastructure to handle complex Paediatric Hepatobiliary surgeries and Hepatobiliary surgeries including cancer surgeries and Paediatric Liver transplants at an affordable cost.