DT Health: Thyroid symptoms to look out for 

CHENNAI: Does fatigue haul you down day after day? Are you seeing weight gain, chills, or hair loss? Or revved up, sweaty, or anxious? The thyroid gland is the reason. Getting the right treatment is vital to feel your best and avoid serious health problems. The thyroid is a gland in the front of the neck that produces hormones that control the pace of your metabolism. Thyroid disorders can slow down or faster metabolism by distressing the production of thyroid hormones. When hormone levels are too low or high, you may experience these symptoms:

Weight gain or loss

A change in weight is one of the common signs of a thyroid disorder. Gaining weight is a sign of low levels of thyroid hormones, which is a condition known as hypothyroidism. In case the thyroid produces more hormones than the body requires, you may experience weight loss and this condition is known as hyperthyroidism. Hypothyroidism is very common than hyperthyroidism.

Swelling in the neck

A swelling in the neck is seen as clues that something may be wrong with the thyroid. An abnormally enlarged thyroid gland may happen with either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. At times swelling in the neck can result from thyroid cancer or due to a cause unrelated to the thyroid.

Fluctuations in heart rate

Thyroid hormones nearly affect nearly all the organs in the body and can affect the heart rate immediately. If you have hypothyroidism, then the heart rate is slower than normal and if you have Hyperthyroidism then the heart rate is fast than normal.

Mood swings & low energy

Thyroid disorders impact on energy level and mood. People with hypothyroidism will feel tired, sluggish, and depressed whereas Hyperthyroidism can lead to anxiety, trouble in sleeping, restlessness, and irritability.

Testing for thyroid

Blood tests: TSH -- It measures thyroid-stimulating hormone. This is usually the first test your healthcare provider will order. T3 and T4 measure the level of the different thyroid hormones in your blood.

Antibodies test: It measures certain thyroid antibodies (markers in the blood). Autoimmune thyroid disorder might be diagnostics through this test. TSH values can vary during the day so it is best to take the test early in the morning.