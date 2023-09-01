DT Health: Staying protected against dengue

CHENNAI: Dengue can occur in both children and adults and is characterised by sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and other flu-like symptoms. Prevention is the key to combatting dengue fever and reducing its impact on individuals and communities. With weather changes and the risk of mosquito breeding, experts talk about the symptoms and preventive measures.

High fever is a common symptom and dengue fever typically begins with a sudden high fever, often reaching 104°F or higher. Intense headache, usually located behind the eyes, is a common symptom of dengue infection. It can also cause severe pain in the muscles, joints, and bones, leading to discomfort and restricted movement.

A characteristic skin rash may appear 2-5 days after the onset of dengue fever, usually starting on the arms, legs, and face. Many individuals with dengue experience nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Dengue fever can cause prolonged fatigue and weakness, even after the fever subsides.

Dr J Rajkumar, Consultant of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, Gleneagles Global Health City says that Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

It is important to regularly check your surroundings and eliminate any potential breeding sites, such as flower pots, discarded tires, and uncovered water containers.

Doctor suggest applying insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing. When spending time outdoors, particularly during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wear long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes to minimize exposure.

“Use window and door screens with fine mesh to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Sleep under mosquito nets, especially if you live in areas with a high dengue prevalence. Engage in community initiatives such as clean-up campaigns to remove potential breeding grounds and raise awareness about dengue prevention,” says Dr Rajkumar.

He added that early diagnosis and appropriate medical care can help prevent complications associated with dengue. Consult a healthcare professional if you notice persistent vomiting or severe abdominal pain, bleeding gums or nosebleeds, rapid breathing or shortness of breath, pale, cold, or clammy skin, fatigue, or irritability.