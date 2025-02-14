DT Health: Small changes vital for keeping healthy lifestyle

CHENNAI: February is Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month, and it's important to focus on habits in life which can improve general health. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is paramount, and one need not make drastic changes, so small changes can bring about a lot of difference.

A healthy diet is the foundation of good health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a healthy diet can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Focus on portion control and moderation.

Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine, Promed Hospital, says that a balanced diet supports energy, weight management, and disease prevention. Incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into your meals helps maintain overall health.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week as one of the best ways to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve mental health, and increase life expectancy. Additionally, 8–10 glasses of water a day are a must to ensure proper bodily functioning. Adequate hydration is a key factor in cognitive function and physical performance, thereby highlighting the crucial role water plays in maintaining health at its best.

Good quality sleep is important for both physical and mental health. Dr Spoorthi encourages spending 7–8 hours each night. The National Sleep Foundation says sufficient sleep aids memory consolidation, strengthens immune function, and can regulate emotions. Practicing meditation, yoga, or journaling can be used for effective stress management. Moreover, routine health check-ups help detect potential issues early. Early detection and preventive care can prevent serious health problems in the future.