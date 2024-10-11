DT Health: Shedding light on vertigo problems and its management

CHENNAI: Vertigo, a condition that affects the body’s sense of balance, can impact anyone, yet awareness about this condition is still limited.

A recent survey conducted by Abbott in collaboration with IQVIA reveals that many people in India have been living with vertigo for over a year, experiencing episodes once or twice a month.

Despite its frequency, many individuals dismiss their symptoms or delay seeking medical help until they feel it is essential.

According to Dr AV Srinivasan, Consultant Neurologist, AVS Clinic, “Vertigo is increasingly common in India, but many individuals do not recognise the symptoms, which can delay diagnosis and treatment. Many people are unfamiliar with how to identify vertigo, a spinning sensation and related symptoms like unsteadiness, and nausea.”

Dizziness is a passing feeling of light-headedness, unsteadiness, feeling off-balance, weak, or even giddy. In addition to this, when experiencing vertigo, it’s the sensation of your surroundings spinning around you that makes you feel like you are losing balance. Most people overlook vertigo, assuming it to be symptoms of low blood sugar, low blood pressure, dehydration, or stress.

The survey by Abbott and IQVIA highlights that 44 per cent of individuals with vertigo experience spinning at least once a week. The intensity of ‘Chakkar’, or the spinning in vertigo, can vary, but it’s important not to dismiss it. Addressing it early leads to timely diagnosis and treatment and helps avoid future complications.

Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Director, Abbott India says, “Raising awareness about vertigo is key to helping people with the knowledge and tools they need to get the right support. According to the survey by Abbott and IQVIA, common symptoms experienced by patients of vertigo, in addition to the spinning sensation, include headaches, head heaviness, and neck pain. Encouraging early diagnosis and right treatment support can help reduce the impact of vertigo and enable patients to lead balanced and healthy lives.”