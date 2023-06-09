DT Health: Rare tumour in brain removed

CHENNAI: An aggressive rare brain tumour was successfully removed from, an 18-month-old child at a private hospital in the city. The baby was diagnosed with a fast-growing form of brain tumour known as an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT) last year and underwent a surgery at another hospital for the excision of the tumour. The child was brought to MGM healthcare in the month of May 2023 with some symptoms again and it was diagnosed that tumour has re-occurred in the brain stem.

Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT) is a rare and fast-growing cancerous tumour of the brain and spinal cord. ATRT is very rare and is found in fewer than 10 percent of children with brain tumours. The team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Roopesh Kumar, Director, Neurosurgery, MGM Healthcare, decided to perform a micro-surgical excision of the tumour which was present near the brain stem. “Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT) is a deadly tumour typically diagnosed in young childre,” said Dr Roopesh.

The first surgery in this case took around 4.5 hours and happened in the evening, while the second surgery, which went on for 3 hours, happened in the morning on the next day. The child was discharged on Day 5 post the surgery and is now doing fine.