DT Health: Prevention of dry eyes crucial at an early stage

CHENNAI: Comprehensive eye tests are important for all for early detection and Dry Eye Disease (DED) is one of them as the condition progresses gradually, without any symptoms at initial stages. Doctors also stress the importance of bringing in suitable lifestyle changes to prevent DED.

“The rate of incidence of Dry Eye Disease has shot up at least by 50 per cent in the city, particularly, among the younger population, in the past three years, owing mainly to escalating air pollution, hot temperature, and prolonged exposure to digital screens for educational, work, and entertainment purposes,” says Dr Ranjitha Rajagopalan, Consultant, Cornea, and Refractive Surgery, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

Talking about the factors that cause dry eye, Dr Ranjitha said, “DED occurs when glands don’t make enough tears to keep eyes wet or when tears dry up too fast. Though the risk of dry eye increases with age, various factors, including air pollution, climate, and health conditions of individuals, can be the culprits,” she said.

People at risk of developing DED include those with uncorrected refractive errors, who use contact lenses, and individuals with health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. People who have undergone refractive eye surgery, such as LASIK, are also susceptible.

Dr Ranjitha said that the increasing impact of DED on younger populations might be closely linked to the recent shift towards digital media for educational, professional, and other activities. Increased screen time could mean decreased blink rate, which in turn leads to compromised ocular surface health. Digital eye strain is also a manifestation of evaporative dry eye.

“Dry Eye Disease is frequently misconceived as a minor inconvenience, yet it can profoundly affect an individual’s quality of life. If left untreated, it may lead to chronic discomfort, redness, and even vision problems,” she added. The lifestyle changes that can boost eye health can include good ergonomics, proper lighting, and minimising glare.