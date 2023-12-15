DT Health: Prebiotic-rich foods aid in maintenance of gut health

CHENNAI: Trillions of bacteria in our digestive tract perform a variety of tasks, including digesting nutrition as well as regulating the immune system. Fatty acids are released as an outcome of the fermentation of prebiotics in the large intestine. It has numerous health benefits and is further absorbed by the cells lining the colon.

Our gut microbiota can even influence disease risk, such as colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and type II diabetes. The microorganisms that inhabit our digestive tracts are greatly influenced by the foods we eat and lifestyle choices we make. Prebiotic fibre is abundant in a wide variety of foods that we eat every day.

The best 7 readily available prebiotic foods include:

Fermented rice: For centuries, fermented rice has been an integral part of the Indian Food. This has a lot of microflorae, which function as a prebiotic and promote improved immunity, healthy digestion, and the healing of gastrointestinal infections.

Banana: Bananas are full of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. This fruit can lessen bloating and aid in building good bacteria in your stomach. Not-too-ripe bananas should be your first preference.

Onion: Prebiotics, antioxidants, and flavonoids abound in onions. Onions aid in boosting your immune system and digestive health while accelerating the breakdown of meals.

Garlic: Garlic strengthens the immune system and helps ward against the flu and colds. One herb that enhances the taste and nutritional value of our meals is garlic. It has been used for general health purposes for hundreds of years and is a good source of inulin, which supports healthy gut bacteria.

Apple: Apples are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C. Pectin helps manage cholesterol and boost metabolism in addition to aiding in digestion. Apple fibre reduces dangerous germs and enhances beneficial bacteria in your digestive system.

Barley: Foods high in soluble fibre-based prebiotics are essential for good health. Barley is high in soluble fibre components, like glucan, which operate as a prebiotic to support the health of the digestive tract and aid in gastrointestinal function.

Oats: Oats are a very adaptable grain that is rich in fiber and other nutrients that support a healthy heart and digestive system. High in glucan fibre, which is connected to good gut bacteria, are whole oats.