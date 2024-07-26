Dt Health: Lifestyle choices, stress, nutrition affect fertility at younger age

CHENNAI: Millions of people struggle with infertility every year, but it’s still a taboo subject that’s typically discussed in secret. The belief that only women are responsible for infertility is a pervasive myth that oversimplifies a complex issue.

Infertility can stem from a variety of factors, including both male and female reproductive health conditions. In approximately 40 per cent of cases, infertility is attributed solely to male factors, such as low sperm count or motility issues, say doctors.

Dr Madhumitha S, Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Consultant at Rainbow Children’s Hospital says that having irregular periods does not necessarily indicate infertility. Various factors can cause irregular menstruation, including stress, lifestyle changes, birth control usage, low body weight, or conditions like endometriosis. While irregular periods may pose challenges when trying to conceive, they do not preclude pregnancy entirely.

“Monitoring signs of ovulation, such as changes in libido, vaginal swelling, and fluctuations in basal body temperature, can also help in identifying fertile periods. It’s crucial for those desiring more children to stay informed about secondary infertility and seek medical advice promptly if challenges arise,” says Dr Madhumitha S.

Infertility issues are commonly associated with older age due to declining egg quality and reproductive health. However, it’s important to note that younger women can also experience fertility challenges. Factors such as hormonal imbalances, ovulatory disorders, reproductive tract issues, and lifestyle choices like stress or poor nutrition can affect fertility at a younger age.