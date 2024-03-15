DT Health: Is refined sugar the tobacco in today’s world?

CHENNAI: The researchers have identified that refined sugar is becoming the new tobacco making people addicted to it. The current generation consumes refined sugar in almost all food items starting from their morning coffee. With the lifestyle and eating pattern changes, food with refined sugar is consumed even late during the night.

Refined sugar is used in most of the food that we consume daily like breads, biscuits, tea, coffee, fresh juices, ice creams, sweets, pastries, etc. At this juncture, it is imperative to shed light on the far-reaching impact of refined sugar consumption and explore viable alternatives for a healthier, more conscious lifestyle.

There is a link between these sweets and illnesses such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

The link between refined sugar and health issues is well-established. Fatigue, unexpected weight gain, and mood swings may be subtle indicators that our sugar intake is exceeding healthy limits.

Among all the courses of action we could take, moderation is the most important. However, it’s not practical, or even fair, to suggest giving up sugar wholly and completely. Use natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar to experiment.

You can opt for whole foods over simple and processed snacks. The latter will turn out to be better whole grains, fruits, and vegetables not only contain essential nutrients but also maintain the level of energy you need without any high sugar peaks and their corresponding crashes.﻿