DT Health: Improving sports performance with proper genetic testing

CHENNAI: Recent studies have spotlighted the monumental role genetics plays in shaping an individual’s athletic potential. Genetic variations, intricately woven within our DNA, orchestrate a symphony of physiological factors pivotal for sports performance.

From strength and power to endurance and flexibility, our genetic blueprint influences an extensive spectrum of traits that collectively define our athletic capabilities. Athletic success is intricate tapestry woven from a myriad of genetic, environmental, and psychological threads. These elements coalesce to define an athlete’s journey towards excellence.

An individual’s ‘trainability’, or responsiveness to exercise training, varies across sports. Notably, sports like gymnastics and the 100-metre sprint exemplify how the interplay between genetic and environmental factors varies, underscoring the complexity of athletic achievement. Amol Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist and Joint Managing Director, Indus Health Plus says that over 100 genetic variants have been associated with a predisposition for endurance performance.

Genetic variations in genes like ACTN3 R577X and ACE I/D have been meticulously studied across cultures. Such research outcomes suggest the role of genetic interplay in the sports performance of an individual. Delving into specific genetic markers empowers athletes and fitness enthusiasts to uncover inherent strengths and areas for refinement.

While certain markers are associated with endurance attributes, the symphony of genetic influences shaping athletic performance is multifaceted and intricate. Enthusiastic fitness seekers, budding athletes, and trainers can all benefit from understanding how genetics molds physical abilities.

“While genetics can illuminate the path of training strategies, basing monumental life decisions solely on genetic predictions, thoughtful deliberation to avoid misconceptions.

Genetic tests may not serve as crystal balls for athletes’ future achievements, but they undoubtedly offer a window into their genetic potential.”