DT health: How tech helped dialysis evolve?

CHENNAI: Technological innovations in the field of renal health have revolutionised the way we diagnose and treat critical and complicated cases. Be it advanced dialysis technology or using procedures like laser or urolift kind of technologies to remove cancer and other complex urological or nephrological conditions.

Dialysis is a life saving procedure followed in treating patients where kidneys fail to function in terms of extreme and critical cases of kidney failures. Removal of waste and fluids from the blood when the kidney stops functioning using catheters and needles by assessing the parameters of the body with the help of sensors and other modules to filter the blood using a cleansing fluid mixture is very significant in terms of ensuring the best output and results.

Doctors say that traditional dialysis has significant challenges in prolonging lives and End stage renal disease (ESRD). But with technological additions to treatment and analysis in the field of renal healthcare, various methods have resulted in best-suited outcomes for patients undergoing dialysis.

Dr Navinath M, consultant nephrologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hospital says that there are many benefits from the recent tech-based advancements like we have Hemodialysis, Haemodiafiltration, home dialysis, and remote monitoring etc. all these have benefits with better connectivity and long-distance monitoring and treatment with the help of tech-based telemedicine technology. With effective diffusion and enhanced clearance of larger toxins, home-based therapies like peritoneal dialysis (PD) and home hemodialysis (HHD) offer greater comfort in allowing patients to have custom-made schedules to suit their lifestyles for better and long-term health. He added that with the advent of easy-to-use and small wearable devices and implants, patients can easily access these treatments and procedures to find better relief and to maintain their health through proper filtration of toxins and unwanted fluids.

With every passing decade, we have different breakthroughs with technological synergies and meeting of minds. Enhancing the quality and longevity of a patient’s life is of utmost importance and we must always ensure that the patient’s comfort and health go hand in hand while advising treatments and procedures in the field of renal sciences.