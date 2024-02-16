DT Health: Embracing healthy life as kidney donor

CHENNAI: Adopting a healthy lifestyle and adhering to specific guidelines can help kidney donors maintain optimal health and ensure a smooth recovery process.

Following a balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for kidney donors to support overall health and ensure the remaining kidney functions optimally, experts say.

Excessive sodium consumption can increase blood pressure and strain the kidneys. Adequate hydration is essential for kidney health and engaging in regular physical activity is beneficial for overall health and can help kidney donors maintain a healthy weight, manage blood pressure, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Dr Navinath M, Consultant Nephrologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology says that it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise regimen, especially following kidney donation, to ensure safety and suitability.

Regular monitoring of blood pressure and kidney function is essential for kidney donors to detect any potential complications early and take appropriate measures. Attend follow-up appointments with your healthcare team as scheduled and report any concerning symptoms promptly. Keeping track of blood pressure readings at home can also help monitor changes and facilitate communication with healthcare providers.

Doctor says that if medication is prescribed following kidney donation, such as medications to manage blood pressure or cholesterol, it is crucial to take them as directed by your healthcare provider.

“Donating a kidney can be emotionally rewarding but may also come with challenges and adjustments. It is essential to prioritize emotional well-being and seek support if needed. Connect with friends, family, or support groups who understand your experience, and don’t hesitate to seek professional help if you’re struggling to cope with emotional or mental health concerns,” added Dr Navinath.